Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.10% of Tutor Perini worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,044,000 after buying an additional 68,483 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,514,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after buying an additional 215,668 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,363,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPC stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $691.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

