Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $746,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,724,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

