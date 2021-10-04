Shelton Capital Management Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT opened at $194.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

