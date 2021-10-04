Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,353 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 488.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $72.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

