Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify stock traded down $47.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,303.02. 68,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,544. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,494.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,347.05. The firm has a market cap of $162.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $875.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.
Shopify Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Further Reading: What is a Call Option?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.