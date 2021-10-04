Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock traded down $47.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,303.02. 68,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,544. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,494.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,347.05. The firm has a market cap of $162.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $875.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

