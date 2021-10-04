Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Decreases By 29.8%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,316,100 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 1,874,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,161.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $13.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

