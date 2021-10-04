Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Decreases By 29.8%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,316,100 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 1,874,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,161.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $13.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.49.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
