Short Interest in Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Drops By 33.1%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AKAAF stock opened at $80.66 on Monday. Aker ASA has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15.
Aker ASA Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.