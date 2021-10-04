Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Increases By 150.0%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ARRJF opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. Arjo AB has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

