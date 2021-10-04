Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Decreases By 47.4%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 466.0 days.
Shares of ASMVF opened at $12.00 on Monday. ASM Pacific Technology has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88.
ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile
