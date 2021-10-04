Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Decreases By 47.4%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 466.0 days.

Shares of ASMVF opened at $12.00 on Monday. ASM Pacific Technology has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.