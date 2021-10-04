Short Interest in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Decreases By 31.7%

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ BENE opened at $10.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 3.1% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 10.5% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

