Short Interest in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Rises By 40.6%

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth about $15,529,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth about $13,223,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth about $44,817,000.

BSKYU stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Big Sky Growth Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

