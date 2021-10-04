Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Expands By 100.0%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of BHOOY opened at $58.05 on Monday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $102.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.19.

BHOOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

