Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Drops By 34.9%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.39. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

