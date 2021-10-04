Short Interest in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Grows By 86.4%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CNNB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. Cincinnati Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

