Short Interest in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Expands By 59.1%

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 51,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,201. DLH has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.94.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $61.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

DLHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DLH during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DLH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DLH by 51.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 152,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

