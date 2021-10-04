Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Grows By 123.9%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,700 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the August 31st total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.6 days.

ECNCF stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECNCF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

