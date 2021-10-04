Short Interest in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Expands By 66.7%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FPXE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.09% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

