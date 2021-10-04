Short Interest in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Decreases By 53.8%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBLBY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

GBLBY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

