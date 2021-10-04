Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Grows By 67.9%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the August 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.50. 381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,493. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.