Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Drops By 57.6%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the August 31st total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KYN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,013. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.