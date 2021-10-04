Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Drops By 57.6%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the August 31st total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of KYN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,013. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.