Short Interest in KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Increases By 150.0%

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,825,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KYNC stock opened at 0.02 on Monday. KYN Capital Group has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.02.

About KYN Capital Group

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

