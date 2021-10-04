Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Increases By 148.5%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

LCA opened at $9.75 on Monday. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at about $977,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at about $1,826,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

