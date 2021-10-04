Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Increases By 56.9%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the August 31st total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,688.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGYRF opened at $64.45 on Monday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 52-week low of $64.45 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.04.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

