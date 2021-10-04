Short Interest in Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Grows By 50.0%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNNNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Leoni alerts:

OTCMKTS:LNNNY remained flat at $$4.35 during trading hours on Monday. Leoni has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.