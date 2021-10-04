Short Interest in Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Increases By 109.3%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, a growth of 109.3% from the August 31st total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,036.0 days.

Shares of MAHMF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355. Mahindra & Mahindra has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48.

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts.

