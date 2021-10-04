Short Interest in Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Rises By 40.3%

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MKTAY traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,723. Makita has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Makita will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

