Short Interest in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Expands By 113.2%

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,200 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the August 31st total of 258,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAAC. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,036,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,214 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,560,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,363,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,868,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

