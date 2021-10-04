Short Interest in NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Grows By 121.6%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 121.6% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NightFood stock remained flat at $$0.24 during trading on Friday. 99,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,518. NightFood has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.
NightFood Company Profile
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for NightFood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightFood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.