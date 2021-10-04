Short Interest in NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Grows By 121.6%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 121.6% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NightFood stock remained flat at $$0.24 during trading on Friday. 99,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,518. NightFood has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

NightFood Company Profile

NightFood Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of a functional food line of snacks that are suitable for evening consumption. Its products are primarily in the form of nutrition bars.The company was founded by Sean J. Folkson on October 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

