Short Interest in NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Drops By 32.8%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NovAccess Global stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. NovAccess Global has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.97.

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

