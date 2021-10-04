Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Drops By 28.1%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
RMI opened at $23.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $24.24.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
