Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Drops By 28.1%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RMI opened at $23.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $24.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

