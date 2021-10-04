Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Grows By 109.8%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $76.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sonova has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $83.62.

Get Sonova alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SONVY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.