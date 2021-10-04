Short Interest in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Increases By 70.4%

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,300 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the August 31st total of 237,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 283,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of TGP stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.19. 10,633,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,919. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $82,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

TGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

