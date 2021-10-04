Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Declines By 55.7%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the August 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after buying an additional 78,749 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

THQ stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,747. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.