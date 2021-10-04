Short Interest in The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Declines By 46.2%

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMUUY remained flat at $$15.15 during midday trading on Monday. 47 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.4701 per share. This is a positive change from The Siam Commercial Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

