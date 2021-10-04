Short Interest in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Declines By 48.6%

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 70,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTIQ opened at $9.75 on Monday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

