Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Grows By 55.6%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CSF stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

