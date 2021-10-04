Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Grows By 89.1%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $9.65 on Monday. Vodacom Group has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodacom Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.