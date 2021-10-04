Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Expands By 40.7%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan purchased 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,301.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,172.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSTG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WSTG opened at $26.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.82. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $31.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.