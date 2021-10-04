Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Expands By 91.7%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS SRTTY traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.34. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063. ZOZO has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZOZO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

