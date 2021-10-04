ShowHand (HAND) Price Up 6.4% This Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $41,462.70 and $588.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShowHand has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.95 or 0.08876809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00288594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00114856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

