Shroom.Finance Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shroom.Finance has a total market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,712.47 or 0.43406210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00056119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00286482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00115419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Coin Profile

Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Shroom.Finance Coin Trading

