Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Up 88.6% in September

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,600 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the August 31st total of 202,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 47,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $367.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.78. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

