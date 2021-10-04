Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Position Lowered by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,581,000 after buying an additional 1,237,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 662,742 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $7,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,614,000 after purchasing an additional 156,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth $3,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

