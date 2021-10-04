Simplex Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 23,422 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 681.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,428 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,979,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,091,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,729.5% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 240,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 232,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $34.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.