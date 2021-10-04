Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 28th

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing has decreased its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

SSD opened at $109.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.00.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

