Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Gap Up to $32.39

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.39, but opened at $33.23. Sinclair Broadcast Group shares last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 636,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,684 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $16,456,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,944,000 after purchasing an additional 526,592 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

