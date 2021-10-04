Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Singapore Airlines stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,057. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

Separately, DBS Vickers raised Singapore Airlines to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

