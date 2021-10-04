Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

