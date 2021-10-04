Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,830. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after buying an additional 745,825 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,096 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after acquiring an additional 689,358 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

