SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SkillSoft.

Several brokerages have commented on SKIL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:SKIL traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 472,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,188. SkillSoft has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83.

In other SkillSoft news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of SkillSoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

